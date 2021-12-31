LoopUp Group (LON:LOOP) Stock Price Down 2.6%

LoopUp Group plc (LON:LOOP)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 19 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19 ($0.26). Approximately 1,140,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average daily volume of 382,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.26).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62. The company has a market capitalization of £18.99 million and a PE ratio of -2.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 38.69.

Get LoopUp Group alerts:

In other news, insider Steve Flavell sold 30,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.30), for a total transaction of £6,802.62 ($9,144.54).

LoopUp Group plc provides cloud communications platform for business-critical external and specialist communications in the United Kingdom, European Union countries, North America, and internationally. It offers cloud telephony services, including fully managed direct routing solution for Microsoft Teams calling; conferencing solutions for remote meetings; and managed events services.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for LoopUp Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LoopUp Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.