Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD)’s share price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €2.73 ($3.10) and last traded at €2.73 ($3.10). 1,767,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 1,950,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €2.77 ($3.15).

HDD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €2.90 ($3.30) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €2.20 ($2.50) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.35. The firm has a market cap of $804.97 million and a PE ratio of -37.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.20.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

