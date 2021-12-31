Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 216297 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$16.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95.

Harvest One Cannabis Company Profile (CVE:HVT)

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

