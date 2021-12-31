DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $6.31 EPS

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE DIDI opened at 5.23 on Friday. DiDi Global has a one year low of 4.76 and a one year high of 18.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 7.44.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,132,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,002,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in DiDi Global by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,617 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.