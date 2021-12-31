Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Informa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Get Informa alerts:

OTCMKTS IFJPY opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33. Informa has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.