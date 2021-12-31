Shane Aaron Johnson Acquires 8,093 Shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Stock

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) SVP Shane Aaron Johnson acquired 8,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $10,763.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shane Aaron Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 15th, Shane Aaron Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $6,850.00.

Shares of INM opened at $1.34 on Friday. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.42. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on InMed Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 655,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

