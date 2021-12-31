Michael H. Mclamb Sells 310 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $18,311.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MarineMax stock opened at $58.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 17,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 12,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.