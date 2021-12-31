David C. Duffy Sells 1,667 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $67,863.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47. Quanterix Co. has a 52 week low of $35.02 and a 52 week high of $92.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.49.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 44.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Quanterix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanterix by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.