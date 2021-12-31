Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace Sells 3,075 Shares

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) CEO John T. Treace sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $52,305.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of TMCI opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 12.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMCI. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $38,634,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $31,083,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $29,890,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $24,109,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter worth $21,331,000. 24.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

