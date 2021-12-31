Peony (PNY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $109,069.00

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Peony has a total market capitalization of $27.25 million and approximately $109,069.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00038399 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 84,593,500 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

