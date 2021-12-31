Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
TKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
