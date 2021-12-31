Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.39.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.1104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.