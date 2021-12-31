Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Brokerages expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.41) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.79) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.48). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $824.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of -0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

