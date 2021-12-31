Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,539 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Lennar were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar during the second quarter worth $42,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LEN opened at $115.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.24. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.50.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

