Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $3.92 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 283.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 39.1% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 24.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on AZO. Bank of America raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,951.65.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,997.54, for a total value of $11,701,589.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,058 shares of company stock valued at $15,888,785 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $2,084.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,907.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,703.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,111.71 and a 12 month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 106.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

