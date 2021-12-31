iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Position Trimmed by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.31% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $4,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at $379,000. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 6 Meridian increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 168,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the third quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

EWA stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $27.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.73.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.