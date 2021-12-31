Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 89,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.97. The Simply Good Foods Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $745,506.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 456,447 shares of company stock valued at $17,913,786 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SMPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Simply Good Foods from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

