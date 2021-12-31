Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 331 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $8,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 7,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $1,007,942.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total transaction of $1,007,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,455 shares of company stock valued at $17,551,157. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $126.41 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $139.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.32 and a 200-day moving average of $119.32.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $246.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

