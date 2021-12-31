Pendal Group Ltd Boosts Stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,741,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Sempra Energy makes up approximately 1.8% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $220,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $131.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.17. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $114.66 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.88%.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.14.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

