Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $30.95 Million Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 281,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,945,000. Pendal Group Ltd owned 0.12% of Ryanair at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryanair by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 33.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,754,000 after purchasing an additional 117,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 7.0% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryanair currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $102.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.67. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $127.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.01 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

