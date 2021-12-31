Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,895,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $58,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,010,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,075,000 after acquiring an additional 99,605 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,615,000 after acquiring an additional 19,469 shares during the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 298,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 151,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 142,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCOM opened at $24.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 1.18. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 0.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TCOM. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

