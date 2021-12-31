FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Sets New 12-Month High at $155.21

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $155.21 and last traded at $154.91, with a volume of 2201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $153.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.34 and a 200 day moving average of $141.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 0.39.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.54. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $702.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,685,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 179.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 21.2% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (NYSE:FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.