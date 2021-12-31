Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Shares Gap Up to $23.70

Shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.70, but opened at $24.86. Silence Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.86, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands.

SLN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $23.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Silence Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:SLN) by 405.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Silence Therapeutics were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

