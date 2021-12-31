Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $116.99

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.99 and last traded at $116.68, with a volume of 1175 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.48.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $39.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 54.46%.

In related news, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total transaction of $301,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $52,653.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 2.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Middlesex Water by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.