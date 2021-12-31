DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $99.10

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.10 and last traded at $97.02, with a volume of 21851 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.48.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $3.0295 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

About DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

