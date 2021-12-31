Peak Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.51

Peak Fintech Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 113939 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Peak Fintech Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Tenet Fintech Group, Inc is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms.

