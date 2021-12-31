Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Trading 6.4% Lower This Week

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $7.47 million and approximately $34,975.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.78 or 0.07855410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00073639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.33 or 0.99908190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00053985 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

