Maxcoin Price Down 36.4% This Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. During the last week, Maxcoin has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $737,386.47 and $135.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,035.74 or 1.00069463 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00065632 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.87 or 0.00291378 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.94 or 0.00429018 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.52 or 0.00149003 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00010696 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00011080 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001716 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

