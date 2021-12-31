ASKO (ASKO) Price Down 15.7% Over Last Week

ASKO (CURRENCY:ASKO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. One ASKO coin can currently be bought for $0.0305 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASKO has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. ASKO has a market cap of $4.01 million and $139,666.00 worth of ASKO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ASKO

ASKO’s total supply is 138,509,844 coins and its circulating supply is 131,373,111 coins. ASKO’s official Twitter account is @asko_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ASKO is medium.com/@AskobarNetwork . The official website for ASKO is askobar-network.com

ASKO Coin Trading

