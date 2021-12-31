Bunicorn (BUNI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Bunicorn has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $165,525.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can now be purchased for about $0.0559 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,770.78 or 0.07855410 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00073639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,958.33 or 0.99908190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00053985 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

