Metahero (HERO) Market Cap Tops $682.29 Million

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 31st. Metahero has a total market cap of $682.29 million and approximately $10.83 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metahero has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001215 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00042376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00007067 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Metahero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

