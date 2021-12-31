Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) vs. Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Critical Comparison

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Adverum Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $1.45 million 19.77 -$112.66 million ($2.51) -0.22 Adverum Biotechnologies $250,000.00 702.77 -$117.51 million ($1.52) -1.18

Idera Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Adverum Biotechnologies. Adverum Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Adverum Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A 1,727.83% 217.16% Adverum Biotechnologies N/A -37.80% -30.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Adverum Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 5 0 0 2.00 Adverum Biotechnologies 0 8 0 0 2.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 176.29%. Adverum Biotechnologies has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 197.95%. Given Adverum Biotechnologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adverum Biotechnologies is more favorable than Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of Adverum Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Idera Pharmaceuticals beats Adverum Biotechnologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

