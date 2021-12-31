Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will report ($1.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.39) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.64). Sarepta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($2.40) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.53). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The company had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.35% and a negative net margin of 75.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.50) EPS.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.12.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $90.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $65.30 and a 1-year high of $174.49.

In related news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 88.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

