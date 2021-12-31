$1.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.19. Citizens Financial Group posted earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year earnings of $5.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $34.92 and a 52 week high of $51.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

