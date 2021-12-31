Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.76. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $48.55.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASS. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 134,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 71,369 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 168,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 835,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,065,000 after purchasing an additional 44,878 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 185,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 23,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.