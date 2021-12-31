Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ CASS opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 0.76. Cass Information Systems has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $48.55.
Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter.
Cass Information Systems Company Profile
Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.
Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?
Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.