Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc Buys 69,000 Shares of Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 69,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $343,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 3,712 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $19,673.60.

On Thursday, December 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,925 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $57,356.25.

Shares of SNSE opened at $5.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.60. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 37.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

