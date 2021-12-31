Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,300 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $405.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 76.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $394.10 and a 200-day moving average of $369.77. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

