Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC reduced its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the second quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 10,352 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 1,061 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.99, for a total value of $25,662,827.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 953,783 shares of company stock valued at $315,874,761 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $344.36 on Friday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.78. The company has a market capitalization of $957.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Wedbush cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

