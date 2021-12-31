Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Purchases 1,095 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth about $1,099,000. Sabal Trust CO increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.1% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 159,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 69.6% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $135.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $110.53 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day moving average of $127.68.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $1,387,690.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $1,389,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

