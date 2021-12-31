Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $282,000 in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund during the third quarter worth $248,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 20,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th.

About Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

