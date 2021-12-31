Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $144,000.

ILF opened at $23.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

