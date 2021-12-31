Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.80

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 179027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$97.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.72.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

