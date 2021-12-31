Engagement Labs (CVE:EL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Shares of Engagement Labs Inc. (CVE:EL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 8377 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$1.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 725.76.

Engagement Labs Company Profile (CVE:EL)

Engagement Labs Inc provides intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure, and benchmark the conversations happening around a brand or industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers TotalSocial, a data and analytics platform that combines online and offline actionable data with predictive analytics to grow brand.

