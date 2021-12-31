Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.55

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.55 and last traded at C$7.55, with a volume of 34987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.43.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of C$102.45 million and a PE ratio of 1.27.

Premium Income Company Profile (TSE:PIC.A)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

