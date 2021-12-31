Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Invests $280,000 in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 27.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at $246,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNNE opened at $35.51 on Friday. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.69 and a 200-day moving average of $32.83.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cannae in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

