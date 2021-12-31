Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 26.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 65.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 8,325 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,544 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter.

REZ stock opened at $97.82 on Friday. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $98.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.00 and its 200 day moving average is $89.68.

