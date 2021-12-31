Conning Inc. Has $51.73 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971,642 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,952 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $51,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $440,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $51.74 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $210.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

