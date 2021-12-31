Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 502.2% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 64.8% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,123,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,813,907,000 after buying an additional 441,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total transaction of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,173 shares of company stock valued at $447,749,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

GOOG opened at $2,920.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,923.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,797.03. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.