Supreme (LON:SUP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $229.00

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 229 ($3.08) and last traded at GBX 234.30 ($3.15), with a volume of 255921 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 220.50 ($2.96).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.23) price target on shares of Supreme in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £283.75 million and a P/E ratio of 26.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.19 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 198.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

About Supreme (LON:SUP)

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

