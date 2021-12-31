GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,627.40

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,627.40 ($21.88) and last traded at GBX 1,615.40 ($21.72), with a volume of 4200595 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,614 ($21.70).

GSK has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.16) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,400 ($18.82) to GBX 1,600 ($21.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,500 ($20.16) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,580 ($21.24) target price on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.16) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,583.13 ($21.28).

The firm has a market capitalization of £80.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,559.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,474.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Hal Barron acquired 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($27.76) per share, with a total value of £50,014.30 ($67,232.56).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

