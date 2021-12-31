Auto Trader Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 1.77. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATDRY. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Auto Trader Group from 630.00 to 598.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.13.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

